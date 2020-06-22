Blog
Product Descriptions That Sell
How to write product descriptions that sell To write product descriptions that sell, understand that product listings or descriptions need to be more than a
How to Ask for Online Auction Donations
How to ask for online auction donations for your fundraiser is easier than you might think. If you’re new to this and need a few
How to Photograph Auction Items
Photography Tips and Ideas for Non-Profit Online Auctions Knowing or learning how to photograph auction items are skills that will catapult your online charity auction
7-Fundraising-Ideas-for-Nonprofits that Raise Funds Fast
Fundraising ideas for nonprofits Looking for new fundraising ideas for your nonprofit? There are endless fundraising ideas for nonprofits. Your fundraiser doesn’t have to be
How to Promote Your Fundraiser with Social Media
How to promote your fundraiser with social media Social media, particularly Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn (in that order), are free tools to promote fundraisers
Quick Guide to University Fundraisers: Top 15 Fundraising Ideas for College
It’s never too early to get started with fundraising. Our guide to fundraising ideas for college will show you that you can raise funds no matter where you are or how many resources you have. Learn how to set up a successful charity auction from the comfort of your dorm room.
Top 21 Fundraiser Basket Ideas for Any Charity Auction
Want to find out what type of gift basket fits your audience? Then, check out our guide to the top fundraiser basket ideas for any type of auction.
Your Ultimate Guide to Running a Silent Auction
Find out everything you need to know about running a successful silent auction. Our comprehensive guide will help take your silent auction to the next level.
Online Auction Fundraising: Case Study Roy Hall
In 2009 Roy Hall was a 3rd year player in the NFL and was keen to use his position and platform to make a difference.
Is An Online Silent Auction Right For Your Organization?
10 Surprising Ways Online Auctions Make Fundraising Easy And the winning bidder is…! We’ve all experienced the fun of a silent auction: you’re at a
12 Top Charity Auction Sites For Your Fundraiser
Running an online charity auction has never been so easy. We’ve prepared a list of the top charity auction sites you should consider when planning your event.
20 Cheap Fundraising Ideas
Want to raise funds without spending a fortune on organizing a charity event? Our quick guide to cheap fundraising ideas will help you raise money for a good cause without spending a fortune. Find 20 proven ideas for charities. Learn how to run a live event, a mobile/remote auction, or a silent auction without hassle.
6 Easy Steps to Creating Your Silent Auction
Pre-Planning Create An Auction Committee Solicit Donation Items Planning The Event Publicize your silent auction Organize the silent auction Close the silent auction 6 Easy
Fundraising Ideas for Schools: How to Get Students Involved
If you are planning a fundraiser at your high school or college, you’ll need fundraising ideas. It’s helpful to select fitting incentives to get
Onboarding Video
View our onboarding video and get started building your online auction. Great place to begin your fundraising journey. Share with your team, too.
Fast 2 Minute Auction Setup