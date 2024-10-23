Rare flowers from Italy

How To Bid

Placing a Bid: A Step-by-Step Guide

Whether you're using a computer or a mobile device, our platform ensures that bidding is an effortless process.

Before diving into the thrilling world of auctions, ensure you're registered to bid.

Here’s your complete guide to the process, from setting up your account to making that winning bid:

1. Registering for a Bidder Account:

To actively participate in bidding, you need a bidder account.

Accessing Registration: Navigate to the left menu. Locate and click on the 'Register to Bid' or 'Sign Up' button.

Providing Details: Fill in the required fields with your personal and contact information. Rest assured, your details are secure with us.

Fill in the required fields with your personal and contact information. Rest assured, your details are secure with us. Confirmation: Once registered, you'll receive a confirmation email or text message.

Click the link inside to verify your email address and activate your account.

2. Selecting an Item:

Now that you're registered, begin by clicking on the item of your interest. This will unveil:

Current highest bid

The amount required for the next bid

Remaining time for bidding

3. Placing Your Bid:

Enter your desired bid amount in whole numbers—no cents required.

If someone outbids you, you'll receive notifications via email and text with a direct link to counter bid, if desired.

4. Bidding on Mobile:

Experience the ease of mobile bidding:

Tap on 'View' for item details.

Press 'Bid' to place your amount.

Note: Under the 'Bid Now' box, you might find additional details shared by the auction organizers, like Buyer’s Premium, Reserve Price, and Popcorn Bidding.

Want to Contribute Differently? Donating Cash If you're more inclined to make a direct contribution: Click the 'Make a Donation' button on the main auction page for a simple cash donation process.

With your bidder account ready and this guide in hand, you're all set to immerse yourself in the exciting world of auctions and make impactful contributions!